Toll in Darjeeling landslides rises to 24; rescue efforts continue amid rain & debris

Darjeeling(WB), Oct 6: The death toll from the devastating landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district has climbed to 24, as rescue operations continued on Monday.

Several people are still missing, and thousands of tourists are stranded in remote hill areas that have been cut off by the disaster, officials said.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha confirmed the updated toll, saying another body was recovered late Sunday night.

"The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to go up. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations," Guha said.

Triggered by over 300 mm of rainfall within just 12 hours, the landslides have wreaked havoc across the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region in the foothills, officials noted.

Among the worst-hit areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling district, as well as Nagrakata in neighbouring Jalpaiguri district.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local authorities, are working across multiple sites. Heavy machinery is being deployed to search for those feared trapped beneath the debris.

“Clearing operations are ongoing at more than 40 landslide-affected locations. Our teams are working round the clock to reopen critical roads like Mirik–Darjeeling and Sukhiapokhri routes,” an official involved in the operations stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the affected regions later today to assess the situation first-hand.

In response to the crisis, the district administration, in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and local NGOs, has set up relief camps to shelter displaced residents and tourists.

"Food, blankets, medicines, and drinking water are being provided to all displaced families," he said.

An official of the GTA, the semi-autonomous body that administers the Darjeeling hills, said road connectivity to several hamlets remained severed even 24 hours after the disaster.

Hundreds of visitors who had travelled to the hills for Durga Puja vacations remained stranded as the arterial roads to Siliguri at the foothills were blocked.

Efforts are being made to help them reach Siliguri in batches via alternative routes, an official said.









PTI