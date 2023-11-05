To check border crimes and generate livelihood, BSF installs beehives along India-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, Nov 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) has implemented a novel approach by placing beehives along the India-Bangladesh border fence in West Bengal. This initiative aims to deter activities like cutting the hedge for cattle smuggling and other border-related crimes while also providing a source of income for local residents.

According to reports, the pioneering project was recently initiated by the BSF's 32nd battalion in the border areas of Nadia district, with the dual purpose of enhancing border security and supporting the local community through apiculture. West Bengal accounts for approximately 2,217 km of the 4,096 km-long border shared by India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Ayush Ministry has been roped in by the BSF to provide expertise in planting trees and saplings that bear flowers and can be planted around these bee boxes so that the bees can pollinate in abundance.

A BSF official, while explaining the initiative, said that it is an attempt to thwart the smuggling bid as the smugglers trying to cut the fence will disturb the bees and a swarm attack by the bees can seriously injure them.

The BSF also attempts to benefit the locals by encouraging them to extract honey from the beehives, which will then be sold through the established setup and shops of the BSF Wives’ Welfare Association. The profits made from the sale of the honey will go to the locals.