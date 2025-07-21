TN seeks GI tag for heritage variety Mugavai Kuliyadichan red rice

Chennai, July 21: In a bid to preserve and promote one of Tamil Nadu’s treasured traditional rice varieties, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), an autonomous body under the Higher Education Department, has filed an application seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Mugavai Kuliyadichan Sivappu Arisi (Mugavai Kuliyadichan Red Rice).

The application was jointly filed with the Geographical Indications Registry by TNSCST and the Sethu Seemai Farming Fed Farmer Producer Company Ltd.

It highlights the unique agricultural and nutritional qualities of this traditional red parboiled rice variety, cultivated predominantly in the Ramanathapuram district.

The GI tag, if granted, is expected to enhance the marketability of the rice, safeguard its identity, and boost the livelihoods of local farmers.

Mugavai Kuliyadichan Sivappu Arisi is distinguished by its small, round grains, reddish hue, and distinctive taste and aroma. Rich in dietary fibre, essential minerals, and antioxidants, this rice is prized for its health benefits.

More importantly, it is known for its resilience to drought and pests, making it a sustainable choice in the saline-prone and well-drained soils of Ramanathapuram.

According to S. Vincent, Member Secretary of TNSCST, the rice’s unique characteristics stem from the geographic and cultural specificity of the region.

“Local farmers have preserved the Kuliyadichan seeds through generations, primarily due to their adaptability to dry climates and saline soils,” he said. “Its distinctive flavour, nutritional profile, and agronomic benefits cannot be replicated elsewhere.”

Scientific studies and historical records support these claims, confirming that the rice’s micronutrient density and adaptive resilience are inherently tied to its native environment.

A Geographical Indication (GI) tag is a form of intellectual property protection granted to products that originate from a specific geographical region and possess qualities, reputation, or characteristics essentially attributable to that location.

Administered under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, GI tags help preserve traditional knowledge, prevent unauthorised use, and enhance product value both in domestic and international markets.

Tamil Nadu already has several products under the GI tag, such as Kancheepuram Silk Sarees, Madurai Malli, and Thanjavur Dolls. The addition of Mugavai Kuliyadichan Sivappu Arisi to this list would further underscore the state’s rich agricultural heritage and commitment to preserving indigenous crop varieties.

