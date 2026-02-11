TN initiates 5 automated vehicle fitness testing stations

Chennai, Feb 11: The Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Department has begun the tendering process to establish five Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the state to streamline and modernise the issuance of fitness certificates (FC) for commercial vehicles.

The proposed stations will come up at Attur, Madurai South, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The initiative follows a directive from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which made it mandatory from October 1, 2024, that fitness certificates for heavy vehicles be issued only through automated testing facilities.

Officials said the move aims to improve transparency, accuracy and road safety by eliminating manual inspections.

According to sources in the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, the selected private operator will be responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining the facilities for a period of 15 years.

The stations will handle testing for heavy vehicles, light commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, catering to vehicles registered under 18 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The RTOs covered include Attur, Vazhapadi, Kallakuruchi, Rasipuram, Madurai South, Thirumangalam, Vadipatti, Usilampatti, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Sriperumbudur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Tindivanam and Gingee.

On average, RTOs across Tamil Nadu issue between eight and nine lakh fitness certificates every year.

Under the new fee structure, ATS operators will be allowed to charge Rs 650 for light motor vehicles and Rs 1,050 for heavy vehicles as testing fees for vehicles less than 15 years old. Additionally, a certification fee of Rs 200 per vehicle will apply to both categories. This represents an increase of Rs 250 for LMVs and Rs 450 for medium and heavy vehicles compared to the current charges.

The revised rates for vehicles older than 15 years are yet to be announced.

Each station will conduct fully automated tests covering emissions, horn, exhaust noise, speedometer accuracy, speed governor, side slip, suspension, braking efficiency and headlight performance. The system will also measure vehicle weight, axle load and other technical parameters using digital sensors.

Officials said operators will follow an online checklist aligned with Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Automotive Industry Standards. Construction of the facilities is expected to take about six months after tender finalisation, paving the way for a more scientific and reliable vehicle fitness certification system across Tamil Nadu.

