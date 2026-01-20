TN govt takes new steps to give fresh push to Kadambur biodiversity park

Chennai, Jan 20: The Tamil Nadu government has moved ahead with an ambitious ecological restoration plan by inviting bids for the development of the Kadambur Biodiversity Conservation Park near Chengalpattu.

The project will be implemented under the World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (TN-SHORE) programme and is designed to restore degraded landscapes while promoting climate resilience and sustainable eco-tourism.

Planned across an expanse of 137.65 hectares, the Kadambur park is envisioned as a multifunctional ecological space that blends conservation, education and low-impact tourism. The initiative aims to revive fragile ecosystems and convert underutilised land into a biodiversity-rich environment that can serve as both a conservation hub and a public learning space.

Officials said the project would play a key role in strengthening the region’s ecological security while creating green recreational infrastructure. A central component of the project is the rejuvenation of the Kadambur eri (lake) and its connected wetlands, which are critical to local hydrology and biodiversity.

The master plan proposes recreating the five classical Tamil Sangam landscapes -- Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai -- each representing distinct ecological zones. The park will also feature thematic gardens, a cloud-forest conservatory, a herbarium and seed banks, along with cultural villages, cycling tracks, elevated viewing decks and other eco-friendly visitor facilities.

Implementation is planned in two phases. The initial pre-construction phase will cover topographical and ecological surveys, soil testing, statutory approvals and the removal of invasive species such as Prosopis juliflora. The subsequent construction phase will focus on desilting and strengthening the Kadambur eri, undertaking rainwater harvesting works, restoring wetlands, developing native landscapes and constructing key facilities, including the proposed ‘Megam Katu Conservatory’.

To address environmental and social concerns, the project incorporates a detailed Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). The plan outlines measures for soil and water conservation, dust and noise control during construction, and biodiversity protection through no-go zones around sensitive habitats.

It also includes protocols for safe wildlife relocation, local employment generation, a grievance redressal mechanism and safeguards to prevent gender-based violence at project sites. The project will be executed by the State Forest Department’s Chengalpattu Division, with monitoring by the TN-SHORE State Project Management Unit and oversight from the World Bank.

With Rs 32.70 lakh allocated for ESMP implementation and Rs 12 lakh for monitoring, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance biodiversity, improve climate resilience and position the region as a model for sustainable nature-based tourism.

--IANS