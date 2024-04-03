TN govt moves SC against Central govt for release of cyclone disaster funds

Chennai, April 3: The Tamil Nadu government has moved Supreme Court on Wednesday for release of Rs 19,692.69 crore financial assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung which hit the state in December 2023.

Senior advocate P. Wilson and advocate D. Kumanan will represent the state in the apex court. They have informed the court that it had written to the Union Home Ministry on December 14 for the release of funds.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked the apex court to fix a specified time frame for the centre to consider its representation for the release of the financial aid.

Tamil Nadu, in its application before the Supreme Court, said that it had also written to the centre on December 26 last year for the release of funds to the tune of Rs 18, 214.52 crore to overcome the damage caused by extremely heavy rains in southern districts of Tamil Nadu on December 4 and 5.

Tamil Nadu has requested to pass an ex party order of interim relief and has also requested the court to direct the centre to consider representations made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Chief Secretary on December 19, 2023 and January 10, 2024.

The state government had also requested an interim assistance of Rs 2000 crore to carry out relief operations and temporary restoration works.