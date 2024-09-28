TN government to promote breeding of native dogs, prohibit certain foreign breeds

Chennai, Sep 28: The Tamil Nadu government is set to take steps to promote the breeding of native dog species. This is one of the main decisions of the Tamil Nadu State Dog Breeding Policy, 2024. The policy mentions Rajapalayam, Kombai, Chippiparai, and Kanni as the recognised breeds of Tamil Nadu which was not announced in the draft policy released in February 2024.

The policy lists the procedures for registration and licensing of breeders and says that “Karyotyping shall be done before the dog is engaged for breeding.” No female dog shall be exploited to give birth to more than five litters of puppies during her lifespan. It has prescribed norms for feeding, exercise, and vaccination. The dog breeding policy of the Tamil Nadu government also states that breeds, such as Kattai, Ramanathapuram Mandai, Malaipatti, and Sengottai, have to be standardised, recognised, and registered to prevent these native dogs from becoming extinct.

The policy said that the dogs native to Tamil Nadu are mostly hounds and that they were good runners, which are suitable for hunting, and they live in packs. These dogs are not suitable for being raised at restricted places as they require an exercise of several kilometres. The Tamil Nadu dog breeding policy says that the dogs will not be recommended to be raised in a house with restricted space.

The police also said that most of the community dogs on various streets in Tamil Nadu, which are non-descriptive, show remarkable traits in terms of health, skin coat, good temperament, and guarding ability, would be encouraged to standardise as a breed.



Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has banned the breeding of the breeds Pug and Chow Chow as they are cold climate dogs and their breeding has to be prohibited due to the adverse effects on their health. The policy envisages that breedings that are contradictory to the general well-being of the animal have to be restricted and hence, breeding of Pug and Chow Chow is prohibited.



The breeding of dogs like Basset Hound, French Bulldog, Alaskan Malamute, Keeshond, Newfoundland, Norwegian Elkhound, Tibetan Mastiff, Siberian Husky, and Saint Bernard are also prohibited. Though the draft policy, released in February this year, had listed only these nine breeds, the final policy includes two more: Pug and Chow Chow.