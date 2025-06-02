TN farmers concerned over sluggish desilting as Mettur dam water release date nears

Chennai, June 2: With just ten days left for the scheduled release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12, farmers in the Cauvery Delta region of Tamil Nadu have expressed deep concerns over the slow and uneven progress of desilting works, essential for effective water distribution during the Kuruvai cultivation season.

According to estimates from local farmer associations, only about 40 to 50 per cent of the desilting work has been completed so far. Farmers allege the works are being carried out selectively, favouring areas with political connections while key irrigation channels remain neglected.

“Officials seem more interested in satisfying political recommendations than addressing actual needs on the ground,” said Eraharam Swaminathan, president of the Pazhavaru Ayakattar Association. “Many C to G category channels are being ignored under the pretext of insufficient funds, even though they are vital to thousands of small farmers.”

He pointed to the Kandagarayam canal in Thanjavur -- a B-category irrigation channel -- as an example of administrative apathy. “It hasn’t been desilted for five years, despite irrigating over 1,500 acres,” he said.

In response to mounting criticism, an official from the Water Resources Department (WRD), requesting anonymity, acknowledged the challenges but defended the department’s efforts.

“Desilting work is ongoing in a phased manner. Priority is given based on the command area size and current budget allocations. We are aiming to cover the maximum length before June 12,” the official said.

However, farmers remain unconvinced. “In Ammaiyagaram and other blocks, the quality of work is compromised,” said A.R. Manikantan, a farmer leader. “Payments are made to contractors even before completion, resulting in substandard work. We need transparency and accountability.”

When contacted, Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said regular inspections were underway. “All field engineers have been instructed to accelerate the pace of work. We are coordinating with the WRD to ensure major irrigation channels are desilted before the Mettur release,” he stated.

The farmers, however, have warned of protests if the situation does not improve. “We are not demanding favours -- we’re asking for timely action to save our livelihoods,” said Swaminathan.

With the Kuruvai season around the corner, the urgency for completed desilting has reached a critical point across the Delta. Farmers are calling on the state government to intervene directly and ensure equitable, efficient desilting ahead of the water release.

--IANS



