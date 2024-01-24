TMC will fight alone in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a major blow to the Congress party, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state 'alone'.

The announcement was made in reaction to the ongoing speculation regarding a potential arrangement for sharing seats with the Congress party.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Banerjee stated that there have been no talks with them regarding seat sharing in West Bengal.

“I have consistently mentioned that we will contest independently in Bengal. I am not bothered about the national scenario; however, as a secular party, we will alone defeat BJP,” stated Banerjee.