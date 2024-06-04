TMC leads in 29 seats in West Bengal, BJP down to 12

Guwahati, June 4: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 29 seats out of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

The TMC appears to be poised for a decisive victory, with the BJP trailing behind with just 12 seats.

The BJP's campaign heavily focused on allegations of corruption against the TMC, highlighting various scams. However, these efforts seem to have fallen short as the TMC maintains a commanding lead.

Notably, TMC leaders are showing strong performances in their respective constituencies. Abhishek Banerjee is ahead by 688,000 votes in Diamond Harbour, while Mahua Moitra leads with a margin of 45,340 votes in Krishnagar.



