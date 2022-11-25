Time has come to imbibe real history of bravery and philosophy: PM

New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that for a very long time, history was being "distorted" but now the real history of the country needs to be told.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

"For a long time, even after Independence, we were taught distorted colonial history. However, ours is a history of bravery and philosophy, which now needs to be imbibed," the Prime Minister said.

"Lachit Borphukan's life inspires us to live the mantra of 'Nation First'," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The history of India is about emerging victorious, it is about the valour of countless greats. Though many such greats fought the evil forces, unfortunately their valour wasn't recognised," Modi said.

"Today India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride. Today, India is not only celebrating its varied heritage, but also remembering its braveheart unsung heroes," he pointed out.

"India has the ability to give a befitting reply to those who practice atrocities. Assam's history is a matter of great pride in India's journey. We believe in uniting the various thoughts, beliefs and cultures of India," the Prime minister emphasised further.

Lachit Borphukan had led the Ahom dynasty's Army against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's forces in the battle of Saraighat and handed them a crushing defeat.