‘Time for unity’: Congress urges all-party meet on security crisis after Pahalgam attack

Guwahati, April 23: In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several others injured in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, the Congress party has launched a scathing condemnation and urged for an immediate and unified response from the Centre.

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, and KC Venugopal, expressed grief, outrage, and solidarity with the victims’ families, while calling for an urgent all-party meeting to address the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reiterating the need for cross-party cooperation, Kharge stressed, “This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve. We urge the government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward and ensure the safety of citizens and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Congress also emphasised that while Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory, the onus is on the Centre to ensure law and order.

“The Government of India must rise to the occasion with a firm and clear strategy. We are united in this fight and extend our full cooperation to eliminate terrorism from its roots,” Kharge added.

Terming the incident “a direct assault on the unity and integrity of India,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This cowardly act of terror is one of the most brazen attacks since the Chittisinghpura massacre of 2000. The perpetrators must not go unpunished. Those who murdered innocent civilians are not human. We expect the Government of India to use its full might to bring the attackers to justice.”

Kharge also expressed concern about the economic fallout of the attack. “Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, and such acts of terror jeopardise livelihoods. The summer season had just begun, and this attack will leave a devastating impact on the local economy,” he said.

He added that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene an emergency meeting at 24 Akbar Road, the party’s former headquarters, to deliberate on the crisis and formulate a united approach.

Rahul Gandhi: ‘Victims deserve justice, not hollow claims’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack as “heart-wrenching and condemnable", urging the government to act decisively instead of relying on claims of normalcy.

“The entire country is united against terrorism. We cannot let hollow narratives replace accountability. The families of the victims deserve justice and complete support. I have spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra. We need a thorough update and decisive action,” Gandhi wrote on social media.

Gaurav Gogoi: ‘Pakistan wants to divide India, but we stand united’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also lashed out at Pakistan’s involvement, saying, “We strongly condemn this brutal act of terrorism that targeted tourists based on their religion. Pakistan seeks to divide India and destabilise Jammu & Kashmir. But we won’t let them succeed. We support the government, security forces, and intelligence agencies in their efforts to bring justice.”

“So far, we’ve seen updates only through media and social media channels. We expect the Home Minister and Prime Minister to address the nation with details and a strong response,” he added.

KC Venugopal: ‘India will never forget’

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who reached Srinagar to pay tribute to the victims, said, “We must stand united—not just in mourning, but in our unwavering commitment to fight terrorism. My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families. India will never forget this tragedy.”

-With inputs from agencies