National

Thyagraj Stadium row: IAS couple who used to walk dog transferred to Ladakh & Arunachal

By IANS
New Delhi, May 27: Hours after reports about misuse of facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium by senior IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife and fellow IAS officer Rinku Dugga, both were on Thursday transferred out of the national capital to different locations from Delhi on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the media report, the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that the bureaucrat could walk his dog at the facility.

The Home Ministry had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary on the report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by an IAS couple, and took action after he submitted his report.

IANS


