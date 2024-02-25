Three new criminal laws to come into effect from July 1: Centre

Guwahati, Feb 25: The Central Government announced on Saturday that three new criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024, in the country.

The three newly enacted laws are Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.



These three new bills will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.



It may be mentioned that these bills were passed on December 21, 2023. Following parliament’s nod to these bills, President of India Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25, 2023.



The main aim of the introduction of these three new criminal laws is to overhaul the criminal justice system in the nation.

