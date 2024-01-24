Three new cheetah cubs born at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

Guwahati, Jan 24: Days after the death of a Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a female cheetah has given birth to three cubs.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, via the microblogging site ‘X’ mentioned “Wildlife wonders! As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she has given birth to four, not three, cubs. This has increased our joy several times over. Congratulations all. We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India.”



It may be mentioned that under the ‘Project Cheetah’ 20 African cheetahs were brought at the Kuno National Park out of which 10 cheetahs already died.



Therefore three new little cubs brought a ray of hope for the people of India.

