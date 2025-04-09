Three more J&K groups disassociate from Hurriyat: HM Amit Shah

SRINAGAR, April 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced today that the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front have disassociate themselves from separatists conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.

Eleven such organisations have shunned separatism so far in Jammu and Kashmir. This move demonstrated people's trust in the constitution.

"Three more organisations, namely Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley," he wrote on X.

The announcement came in the midst of the Home Minister's three- day visit to Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more reinforce today, as so far 11 such organisations have evaded separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

Several Constituents of the Hurriyat Conference announced their disassociation from the separatists conglomerate, last month. Among the groups which announce their separation from the Hurriyat include Jammu and Kashmir People's movement, headed by Shahid Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, led by Shafi Reshi, an advocate and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement , headed by Mohd Sharief Sartaj.

On March, 25 Shah said the unifying policies of the Modi Government have "tossed" separatism out of Jammu and Kashmir when the groups made the announcement.

Two days later, two more constituents of Hurriyat Conference - Jammu and Kashmir Tahreek - I - Istiqamat - announced their disassociation from Hurriyat. The J&K Tehreeqi Isteqlal is headed by Gulam Nabi Sofi and J&K Tehreek - I - Istiqaamat is led by Ghulam Nabi War.



