Three minor girls flee from observation home in Bihar

Patna, Dec 6: Three minor girls fled from an observation home in Chapra city in Bihar's Saran district.

Farhat, the warden of the observation home, said that another female inmate, who was also trying to escape with them, fell from the window and sustained injuries. She was admitted in Sadar hospital and her condition is serious.

"The minor female inmates cut the grill of the window and escaped late Tuesday night. One of them did not succeed in her efforts and fell on the ground. She sustained injuries. When we learnt about the incident, we immediately went to that section and found one of the girls lying on the ground. We have admitted her to the Sadar hospital for treatment," Farhat said.

She also added that the alert was sounded in the district to nab them.