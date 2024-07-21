Three Killed, eight injured in Kedarnath landslide

Guwahati, July 21: At least three people were killed and eight are feared to be critically injured after a landslide took place in Chirbasa towards the Kedarnath Yatra route on Sunday morning.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.



The State Disaster Response Force and District Disaster Response Force arrived at the scene and evacuated the injured individuals.



Taking to ‘X’, Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his condolences, “The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident; I am in constant touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately.



May God grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow."



केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग के पास पहाड़ी से मलबा व भारी पत्थर गिरने से कुछ यात्रियों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को त्वरित रूप से बेहतर उपचार उपलब्ध… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 21, 2024



