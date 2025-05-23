Three killed as car rams into electric pole in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 23: A speeding car collided with an electric pole in Bairagarh in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three individuals.

The early morning incident left one of the occupants critically injured, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Speaking to IANS, Aditya Raj Singh Thakur, Assistant Police Commissioner of Bairagarh, confirmed the accident and said that the accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The exact cause remains unknown, though excessive speed or other factors may have contributed, the officer said.

When asked whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol, the officer explained that such details would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report was received.

Authorities have yet to determine who was behind the wheel, as three occupants died on the spot, and the fourth occupant is in no condition to provide information. The deceased have been identified as Preet Ahuja, Satyam Dabi, and Pankaj Sisodia.

According to police sources, Preet ran a clothing shop where Satyam was employed as his assistant.

The accident occurred near a private hospital, with a marriage garden located nearby. Reports suggest that, despite being informed, the police and ambulance arrived at the scene nearly an hour late.

The car was reduced to wreckage, making it difficult to ascertain whether it was headed towards Indore or entering the city.

Police sources indicate that the vehicle struck an electric pole and overturned multiple times. It is yet to be confirmed whether the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Authorities have not determined the exact ages of the victims but confirmed that all were young and residents of Bhopal.

Bairagarh, a sub-township of Bhopal, lies 20 kilometres to the west and is primarily inhabited by cloth merchants. The town’s main road is bustling throughout the day as it forms part of the Indore-Bhopal highway.

