Three BJP workers detained with Rs 4 cr in cash in Tamil Nadu

Guwahati, Apr 7: In a massive haul, a team of Flying Squad seized around Rs. 4 crore from three people who were on their way to Tirunelveli in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night.

According to reports, the trio is suspected to be supporters of the BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation.



The incident occurred at the Nellai Express train in Tambaram railway station and they had no valid documents to carry the said amount of cash.



As per several media reports, the three accused boarded the train in Egmore with 7 to 8 bags, including a trolley.



The accused were identified as S Sathish from Agaram, his brother S Navin, and S Perumal of Thoothukudi.



Meanwhile, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated that the Income Tax department will launch a detailed investigation into the matter.