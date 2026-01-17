Three Amrit Bharat trains to be flagged off between TN and West Benga

Chennai, Jan 17: The Indian Railways will launch three new Amrit Bharat train services between Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Saturday, significantly enhancing affordable long-distance rail connectivity between southern and eastern India.

The Amrit Bharat trains, positioned as a non-air-conditioned alternative to premium services like Vande Bharat Express, are designed to offer improved passenger comfort at economical fares for all sections of society.

With this launch, Tamil Nadu will be connected by three additional Amrit Bharat services.

The state's first Amrit Bharat train, operating between Erode in Tamil Nadu and Jogbani in Bihar, had earlier marked the introduction of this category in the region.

The Railway Board has now approved three more weekly services linking key destinations in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

According to a statement issued by Southern Railway, the new services will operate on the Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli, Tambaram–Chandrakachi, and Nagercoil–Jalpaiguri routes.

The trains will be formally flagged off at a ceremonial function scheduled to be held at Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.

The Nagercoil–Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 20604) will depart Rangapani at 1.45 pm on Saturday and is scheduled to arrive at Nagercoil at 7:15 p.m. on January 19.

Within Tamil Nadu, the train will halt at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.

The Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 20610) will also depart from Jalpaiguri at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday and is expected to reach Tiruchirappalli at 2:15 p.m. on January 19.

The train will stop at Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur en route.

Meanwhile, the Tambaram–Chandrakachi Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16107) will commence service on Sunday.

It will depart Chandrakachi at 2:45 p.m. and reach Tambaram at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Railway officials said detailed notifications regarding the regular operational schedules of these three Amrit Bharat trains will be issued separately.

The new services are expected to benefit thousands of passengers by providing reliable, affordable, and improved rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and eastern India.

