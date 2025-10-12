Three held in Durgapur gang-rape; CM Banerjee urges students to avoid going out late

Kolkata, Oct 12: The West Bengal police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a second-year medical student from a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, on Sunday.

They have not disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals but confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

According to officials, investigators have identified five suspects in the case. “Three of them have been arrested, while two others remain absconding. A search is underway to find them,” said a senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

While asserting government's zero-tolerance policy against such heinous crimes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made a controversial comment, saying, girls should not be allowed to go out at night.

"In Bengal, we have a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes. Students from outside come here to study. I would request them not to go out at night because the police don't get to know who is going out at night. The police cannot keep a watch on everyone by going to their doorstep. The private medical college also has a responsibility to take care of its students," said CM Banerjee while speaking to media persons outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The CM further added, "If anyone goes out at 12.30 am and something happens... we condemn what happened. We do not support the incident. Everyone is free to go anywhere. But everyone, especially those who live in hostels, must exercise caution. I have asked the police to take stringent action. Nobody will be spared."

On Saturday, police detained the male friend of the survivor after her father expressed suspicion regarding his role in the incident. However, it remains unclear whether the friend has been formally arrested.

Reportedly, the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner spoke with both the victim’s father and her classmate on Saturday night. It has been learned that the survivor had gone out for dinner with the classmate on the night of the assault.

During this time, three men allegedly approached them, snatched their mobile phones, and misbehaved with them. Shortly after, two more men arrived and asked what had happened.

When the survivor explained that her phone had been stolen, the two men called her number from their own phones. This call reportedly led the police to a crucial breakthrough in the investigation.

Based on that information, the police questioned one of the suspects, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of three individuals. The remaining two are still on the run, and a search operation is underway, the officer added.

Police sources described the crime scene as a dense forested area, lacking proper roads or CCTV coverage. The location can be accessed only by motorbike or bicycle.

Search teams have been deployed into the forest, and drone surveillance is being used to aid the operation. The survivor has recorded her statement before a magistrate.

The incident occurred on the night of October 10 when the 20-year-old student from Odisha’s Jaleswar area reportedly went out for dinner with her male friend. The duo was followed by a group of young men on motorcycles, who allegedly made lewd remarks before chasing the friend away.

The accused then dragged the student into a forested area behind the campus and gang-raped her. They also snatched her phone and threw it away before fleeing.

The friend later returned with others from the college and found the student injured on the ground. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A complaint lodged by the college authorities prompted the Durgapur New Township Police to begin an investigation. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Health Department has sought a detailed report from the private medical college.

The institution issued a statement on Saturday, expressing solidarity with the survivor and assuring full cooperation with the ongoing police probe.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognisance of the case and sought an action-taken report from the West Bengal Director General of Police within five days.

IANS