This woman is the first female medical officer at the world’s highest battlefield

Guwahati, Dec 6: Siachen, located in the northern part of the Himalayas, is regarded for its strategic significance but is also feared for its harsh climate and challenging terrain, questioning the survival of even the best ones.

Following the completion of a rigorous training, recognised for its challenges to physical and mental stamina, encompassing diverse elements including climbing to high altitudes, survival skills, and vital specialised medical procedures necessary for functioning in extreme conditions, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman in Indian history to be deployed in Siachen as a medical officer in the Indian Army.

Captain Geetika Koul completed the demanding induction training at the renowned Siachen Battel School.

Informing about the deployment, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army stated in a social media post, “Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.”

The deployment in the challenging terrain marks a significant achievement for her as well as a substantial leap towards gender inclusion within the Indian army.

In October this year, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) commissioned a new Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in the Siachen glacier to expand and facilitate mobile communication for the soldiers who are deployed at a height of more than 15,500 feet.



