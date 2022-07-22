84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

By PTI
Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
X

Photo: IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Next Story
Similar Posts
Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Similar Posts
X
X