The Maharashtra government signs agreements worth Rs 42,000 crore and creates 28,000 employment

Mumbai, Aug 19: The Maharashtra government signed 10 MoUs on Tuesday, worth Rs 42,000 crore, for solar industry projects, data centres, logistics, and real estate. The proposed investment is expected to create more than 28,000 jobs. These MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Maharashtra is emerging as the ‘Data Centre Capital’ and ‘Solar Energy Integration Capital’. Many companies are coming into this sector, and a big revolution is also going to happen in the manufacturing sector. The strategic agreement signed with the UK has opened new doors, and more investment is coming into India. This is a sign of the trust of investors and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his leadership. Today, eight important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and two strategic agreements have been signed for various investments, which will attract an investment of Rs 42,000 crore in the state and create more than 28,000 jobs,” said the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis said that the investors have shown a very strong and positive commitment.

“The entire government team will work with the investors from start to finish to ensure smooth investment in Maharashtra. The Hyperloop project is also gaining momentum, and now this project has moved forward again due to IIT Mumbai and IIT Madras,” he added.

He said that the Hyperloop project will bring about a radical change in the logistics, transport and mobility sector, not only in the state but also in the entire country.

The government inked another MoU for an investment of Rs 10,900 crore for the production of solar panels, which will create 8,308 jobs. While another MoU was signed with an investment of Rs 2,508 crore for the establishment of a data centre, to generate 1,000 jobs. Another MoU for the data centre sector with investment of Rs 2,564 crore, which will create another 1100 jobs, has also been signed.

The state has also signed another MoU worth Rs 4300 crore for the steel industry, which will create another 1500 jobs, while also signing another MoU with another private firm worth Rs 4846 crore for a data centre, to create 2050 jobs.

Furthermore, an MoU worth Rs 575 crore has also been signed in the industrial equipment sector, to create 3400 jobs.

With another private firm, an MoU for investment of Rs 4700 crore in the green energy sector, to create 2,500 jobs has been signed.

and Prestige Estate Project Ltd for investment of Investment agreement worth Rs 12500 crore for setting up a

Data centre, logistics centre and also in the real estate sector development worth 12500 crore has been signed between another private firm and the state government, which will create 8700 jobs.

In addition, an MoU has also been signed to collaborate in attracting UK and European investments in Maharashtra, and an agreement has been signed to set up a state-of-the-art transportation system at JNPT and Vadhavan Port.

--IANS