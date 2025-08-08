The Lok Sabha is disrupted by the Oppn protest and is postponed until Monday

New Delhi, Aug 8: A turbulent session in the Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed repeated appeals for order as Opposition members staged a protest in the well of the House, prompting the chair, presided over by Krishna Prasad Tenneti, to adjourn proceedings for the day.

Despite the disruption, the House transacted brief business, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman formally withdrawing the Income Tax Bill 2025 as reported by the select committee. The withdrawal was cleared through a voice vote amid ongoing commotion.

As the House resumed at 3 p.m. after being adjourned earlier due to a major din by the Opposition, Tenneti made multiple appeals to protesting members to vacate the well, assuring them that their concerns would be heard.

His repeated requests went unheeded, forcing him to move to the next item of business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed dismay over the continued disruptions, remarking, “Opposition members have the opportunity to raise issues of public interest -- even during the discussion on private member bills. I am very sad.”

His comments reflected growing frustration within the government benches over the impasse.

Several MPs voiced concern that their private member bills were being sidelined due to the repeated stalling of proceedings.

The chair acknowledged these concerns, stating, “We want to raise important legislative proposals, but you do not want to run the House,” addressing the Opposition benches directly.

With no signs of resolution, Tenneti adjourned the House until Monday, leaving several legislative items pending and underscoring the deepening gridlock in Parliament.

The withdrawal of the Income Tax Bill 2025 marks a notable development in the government’s fiscal agenda, while the continued disruption raises questions about the functioning of the House and the space available for individual members to introduce and debate private legislation.

As Parliament reconvenes next week, attention will turn to whether the Opposition and government can find common ground to restore order and resume legislative business.

--IANS