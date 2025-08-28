The Bareilly-Delhi narcotics gang is busted by the Crime Branch; four people are detained and 16.24 kg of opium is recovered

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major inter-state drug syndicate operating between Bareilly and the national Capital, seizing 16.24 kg of opium and arresting four members linked to the narcotics network.

According to officials, the crackdown followed specific Intelligence received on July 25 that two habitual opium suppliers — Hari Shankar and Vikas — were transporting a large consignment from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi.

A special team led by Inspector Veer Singh and supervised by ACP Rajbir Malik and DCP (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh mounted surveillance and launched a swift raid. At around 10:20 A.M. on July 25, a Maruti Alto car (UP 24 P 2276) was intercepted near Bhairav Road underpass, Ring Road.

A search led to the recovery of three plastic bags containing commercial quantity opium.

Three men were arrested on the spot — Hari Shankar (22), Vipin Sharma (35), and Vikas (20).

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station. On August 23, the fourth accused, Ajay Verma (22), was tracked down and arrested from Badaun district in UP.

Investigators said Verma supplied opium to the syndicate. The profiles of the accused reveal that the cartel recruited low-income youth: Shankar, a 12th class pass acted as courier; Sharma, a school dropout, worked as the driver; Vikas, a Class 10 student, was a carrier; and Verma belonged to a Bareilly village.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed they were working on the directions of Rahul, a Bareilly-based handler running the syndicate remotely with his family. Rahul has international links and was in touch with a Nigerian national, Jean, who earlier operated from Tilak Nagar, Delhi, before shifting abroad.

Police said the cartel used unemployed youth and minors to transport consignments in private vehicles, distributing narcotics across Delhi-NCR through a layered delivery system.

“Further investigation of the case is in progress, efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused persons,” said DCP Vikram Singh.

--IANS