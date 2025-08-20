The attacker of the Delhi CM has been identified, and Rajesh Khimji of Rajkot, Gujarat, has been taken into custody

New Delhi, Aug 20: The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' event at her official residence has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, sources said.

The Delhi Police have contacted their counterparts in Gujarat regarding the same, the sources added.

The sources also said that 41-year-old Rajesh told the police that he hails from Rajkot.

The police are interrogating the man to ascertain the cause of the attack.

Official confirmation on the attack and the attacker is awaited.

This incident is being viewed as a significant lapse in her security. Additionally, the Delhi Police will conduct an internal inquiry regarding how the incident occurred despite so much security.

Sources told IANS that Rajesh, during the weekly public hearing, suddenly came out and hurled a heavy object at the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack, sources said.

According to preliminary unverified information, the attacker shouted at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, slapped her, and began abusing her.

Rajesh handed some papers to the chief minister and referred to a court case before assaulting her, as per some unverified reports. He also pulled her hair and slapped her.

Currently, the Chief Minister is being monitored by a doctor, after which it will be clear how many injuries she has suffered, said sources.

Following the incident, security has been heightened at the Chief Minister's residence.

Top officials of the Delhi Police are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was at the CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

The security at the CM's residence has been enhanced, and the investigation is on.

More details are awaited.

--IANS