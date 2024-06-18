Terrorist killed in Bandipora encounter was top LeT/TRF commander active since 2018: Army

Srinagar, June 18: Security forces said on Tuesday that the terrorist killed in Monday’s encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora District was a top-ranking militant of the LeT and TRF. Addressing a joint Press conference, Brigadier 3 sector, Atul Tyagi said that Umar Lone, who was killed in Aragam Village of Bandipora in a joint operation by the Army, police and CRPF, had been active since 2018.

“He belonged to Pattan area of Baramulla District and was active since 2018. He was a category ‘A’ terrorist of LeT and TRF. He was under our scanner for quite some time and an operation was launched after we got information about the movement of terrorists in Aragam area yesterday. “One of our ambush parties came under terrorist fire and after this an encounter started during which Umar Lone was killed”, the Army officer said.

He said that the security forces have been maintaining high operational momentum and this is paying dividends in terms of more pro-active anti-terrorism operations. SSP Bandipora, Commandant 13 RR and Commandant CRPF 3 battalion were also present during the media briefing.