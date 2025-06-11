Terror threat looms despite India’s strong response to Pahalgam attack

Guwahati, June 11: Though India taught Pakistan a hard lesson after the Pahalgam terror attack, Army and security agencies cannot afford to lower their guards as the possibility of the terrorists trying to take revenge cannot be ruled out.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that for decades, Pakistan has been using "non-state players" to indulge in acts of violence in India and that way, Pakistan does not have to suffer loss to its own Army personnel.

When confronted, Pakistan was always in denial mode.

Even after the Mumbai terror attack, where more than 160 persons were killed, India gave ample proof to Pakistan of the involvement of terrorists based in Pakistan in the attack, but no action was taken. Recently, India has taken a tough stand and hit Pakistan three times, with the last one being the most severe.

It taught Pakistan a hard lesson, but there is no guarantee that such attacks will not take place again. Several top terrorist leaders are still in Pakistan and it is unlikely that Pakistan will take any action against them.

Sources pointed out that all the terror launch pads and camps could not be destroyed and the terrorist leaders are enjoying the hospitality of Pakistan where they are staying in safe houses. Another disturbing fact is that during the last war, at least 15 Indian citizens lost their lives during firing by the Pakistan Army in the Poonch area.

Sources said that the best possible way to deal with Pakistan would be to put diplomatic pressure on that country. "It is a fact that India hit back hard after the Pahalgam attack and inflicted heavy damage in Pakistan, which forced Pakistan to call India for a ceasefire. But India is not Israel or Russia.”

"India cannot keep pounding Pakistan for a long period like the way Israel is doing at Gaza or Russia is doing at Ukraine because we have to maintain our diplomatic relations," sources added.

Under the circumstances, putting diplomatic pressure is the best possible way to deal with Pakistan. After Osama Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan, the country came under world pressure and that eased out now. India will have to use all the diplomatic pressure on Pakistan again to force it to take action against terrorist leaders operating from the soil of Pakistan, sources added.

Replying to a question whether the Pahalgam attack took place because of intelligence failure, sources said, "It is impossible to get exact information of terrorists' plans all the time. The intelligence agencies foiled a large number of terrorist moves over the years but they are never brought to limelight due to security reasons."