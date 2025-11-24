Tenkasi tragedy: Six dead, over 20 hurt in Tamil Nadu bus crash

Chennai, Nov 24: In a devastating road accident, six passengers were killed and more than 20 others were injured when two buses collided head-on near Duraisamipuram, close to Kadayanaallur in Tenkasi district.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and immediately sent shockwaves through the region.

According to police sources, a private KSR bus was travelling towards Tenkasi when it reached Duraisamipuram junction. At the same time, another bus — operated by MR Gopalan Travels and heading from Kovilpatti to Tenkasi — was approaching from the opposite direction. In a split second, both vehicles rammed into each other with immense force, trapping several passengers inside.

Local residents, who rushed to the spot upon hearing the loud crash, joined police and fire-rescue teams in pulling out the injured.

The Tenkasi district administration, led by District Collector and District Superintendent of Police reached the site within minutes and is supervising rescue operations, which are still underway.

The injured have been admitted to Tenkasi Government Medical College Hospital, where several remain in critical condition. Officials fear that the death toll may rise.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across the road. Several passengers had to be extricated using hydraulic cutters, and emergency teams faced considerable difficulty due to the impact of the collision.

Monday‘s accident comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has witnessed multiple fatal mishaps in a short span, raising serious concerns about road safety and vehicle regulation.

Just days ago, four members of a family died in Tiruvannamalai district after their car collided with a lorry. In another incident in Coimbatore, two college students were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus.

Last week, three persons lost their lives in Ramanathapuram after a private van overturned due to reckless driving. Data from the state transport department indicates that Tamil Nadu continues to rank among the states with the highest number of road fatalities in India.

Police officials say speeding, fatigue of long-distance drivers, and poor enforcement continue to be major factors.

As rescue teams continue their work at Duraisamipuram, authorities have ordered a detailed enquiry into the cause of the collision. The tragic accident has once again underscored the urgent need for stricter safety protocols and regular inspection of private buses operating on busy inter-district routes.

