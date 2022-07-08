Ten people sentenced for life in murder case

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in the district in 2016.

District Judge Jitendra Kumar Pandey on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each on the convicts.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Karna village, was murdered in 2016 following which a case was filed against the 10.

A charge sheet was subsequently filed by the police against Bhrigunath Singh, Ranjit Yadav, Raj Kumar Yadav, Mewa Yadav, Suresh Yadav, Ramnath Yadav, Nirhau Yadav, Gautam Yadav, Ajit Yadav and Manjit Yadav.