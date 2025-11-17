Telangana’s Cheriyal art captivates visitors at Gujarat’s Bharat Parv 2025

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: As the nation commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ekta Nagar in Gujarat has transformed into a vibrant cultural hub with the grand celebration of 'Bharat Parv 2025' at the Statue of Unity.

Organised jointly by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat, the festival is showcasing India’s diverse artistic traditions under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Among the displays from across the country, one stall from Telangana has emerged as a major attraction, the richly coloured, story-filled Cheriyal paintings.

At the centre of this visual spectacle is 24-year-old artist C.H. Vanshitha, accompanied by her mother, who has dedicated over 15 years to preserving Telangana’s traditional arts. Together, they are on a mission to safeguard and popularise the centuries-old Cheriyal scroll painting tradition.

For the young artist, participating in Bharat Parv for the first time is not just a professional milestone but an emotional moment.

“I grew up around this art. Every painting carries our gods, our ancestors, and the stories of our land. My dream is for the world to recognise the richness of our heritage,” she said.

Originating from Cheriyal village, this art form is a narrative painting tradition that illustrates Hindu mythological tales, folk stories, and scenes from rural life. Traditionally created on khadi cloth coated with a mixture of tamarind seed paste, rice starch, and chalk powder, the artwork is distinguished by its vivid red backgrounds, expressive faces, and bold outlines.

The colours are entirely natural extracted from minerals, flowers, and shells and applied using handmade brushes, giving the paintings a distinct texture and authenticity.

Cheriyal scrolls once served as visual aids for travelling bards and performers who narrated epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata to village audiences. In recent years, the craft has adapted to changing times, finding expression in wall hangings, masks, panels, and home décor items.

Its cultural significance was formally recognised when it received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring protection and pride for the artisans who continue to carry the tradition forward.

Visitors at 'Bharat Parv' crowded around the Telangana pavilion, mesmerised by the vibrant colours and unfolding stories on each canvas. Many paused to listen as the artists explained the mythological scenes depicted in their work. For some, it was their first encounter with a dying tradition; for others, a rediscovery of India’s deep artistic roots.

--IANS