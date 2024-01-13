Telangana: Woman charred to death as bus overturns, catches fire after driver falls asleep

Guwahati, Jan 13: A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district when a Chittoor-bound private bus overturned and caught fire. A female passenger lost her life, while another sustained minor injuries, as reported by the police.

The police attributed the accident to the driver, who had fallen asleep, leading to the loss of control, overturning, and subsequent fire in the private travel vehicle carrying 40 passengers.

The police reported that the incident took place at 3 am on Saturday, involving the Jagan Amazon travel bus travelling from Hyderabad to Chittoor.

Passengers managed to quickly exit the bus, but tragically, one woman couldn't escape as her hand got stuck. Regrettably, she lost her life in the fire along with the bus.

The identity of the deceased woman is still unknown. A case has been registered, and further investigation is currently in progress.