Telangana crash: Three workers from Bihar killed in truck–tanker collision

Hyderabad, Jan 9: Three migrant workers from Bihar were killed in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Miryalguda Bypass when a truck collided with a cement tanker.

Three other people, who sustained injuries in the incident, were shifted to Miryalguda Area Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Biru Bai (30), Santosh (30) and Suraj (18), all hailing from Bihar.

The truck rammed into the cement tanker when the latter was taking a turn at a bypass. The cement tanker was heading to Guntur from Miryalguda, while the truck, laden with marbles, was proceeding towards Guntur from Shamshabad near Hyderabad.

In another accident in Kamareddy district, five agricultural workers were injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident occurred late Thursday night at Antampalli in Bikanoor mandal when 15 agricultural workers were returning after working in the fields.

The workers were from Surayapalli in Lingampet mandal.

Meanwhile, police continued their investigation into Thursday's accident at Mokila in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad in which four students were killed. A car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was being driven at a speed of 100 kmph. The accident occurred when a group of five students were returning to Hyderabad after celebrating the birthday of one of them.

A female student was critically injured in the accident. Three of the deceased were students of ICFAI Business School, while the fourth was an engineering student from MGIT.

Sumeet, who had hosted dinner at a hotel on the occasion of his birthday, was among those killed in the accident. He was driving the car.

According to police, Sumit lost control of the vehicle while avoiding a barricade erected to check the speed of vehicles.

