Tejashwi Yadav slams Health Minister Mangal Pandey over ‘shocking’ Gaya hospital video

Patna, April 8: Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has launched a sharp attack on Bihar’s healthcare system after a disturbing video from Gaya went viral on social media.

The video, reportedly from Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, shows a youth carrying his elderly grandmother out of a ward on a scooter as no stretcher or wheelchair was available.

The footage has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about hospital infrastructure in the state.

Sharing the video on X, Tejashwi Yadav took a sarcastic dig at the government and Health Minister Mangal Pandey. “In Bihar’s hospitals, somewhere there are no doctors; elsewhere, no cotton or needles; in some places, no medicines or beds -- and now even wheelchairs are unavailable. Patients are being transported on bicycles, cots, and scooters out of sheer helplessness,” he wrote.

He further alleged that under the current NDA government, the healthcare system has completely collapsed in the state.

Tejashwi questioned the very definition of healthcare facilities in the state, arguing that merely constructing buildings and labelling them as hospitals does not improve medical services. “If there are no doctors, nurses, medicines, or basic facilities, why call it a hospital?” he asked.

He also accused the government of prioritising construction contracts over strengthening healthcare delivery, claiming that such institutions risk becoming empty structures without proper staffing and resources.

Targeting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Tejashwi alleged that it is indifferent to the suffering of the poor and more focused on retaining power.

He further claimed that government hospitals in Bihar have effectively become referral centres, pushing patients toward private healthcare facilities.

Tejashwi also asserted that initiatives undertaken during his tenure in the Health Department have been neglected, alleging that the system has once again fallen under the influence of middlemen and what he termed a medical mafia.

The viral video has intensified the political debate over Bihar’s healthcare system, with renewed scrutiny on infrastructure gaps and service delivery in government hospitals.





--IANS



