Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order situation

Patna, July 12: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The fresh criticism was over the murder of Vikram Jha, a trader in Patna.

Taking to social media, Tejashwi questioned the "silence" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the rising crime graph of the state.

"Businessman Vikram Jha was gunned down in Patna. DK Tax, the transfer industry and the chaotic situation of the state are the reasons for this. Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murder incidents happening in Bihar? Corrupt Bhuja Party should answer," Tejashwi's post read.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader alleged that extortion rackets and corruption in transfers within the police and administrative machinery have created an environment where criminals are emboldened across the state.

Jha, owner of Trishna Mart, was gunned down in the Zakariapur area under Ram Krishna Nagar police station limits on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at Jha and fled the scene immediately. Locals rushed him to the hospital, but officials later confirmed that Jha succumbed to his injuries, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, who reached Patna to review the preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, also targeted the Nitish government.

"Just as Nitish Kumar's health is deteriorating, the law and order situation in Bihar is worsening," she said.

Lamba alleged that under the current government, neither businessmen, nor leaders, nor women and girls are safe in Bihar, and that the "consistent rise in crime" has created an "atmosphere of fear" among the public.

Attacking the BJP-JD(U) alliance, she said: "This is a double-engine government, but now this government has to go. Be it Delhi or Bihar, both have double-engine governments, and law and order have collapsed in both places."

--IANS



