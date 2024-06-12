86 years of service to the nation
TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, June 12: Following the win in the state assembly elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDS) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, along with his cabinet ministers, marking his fourth term in office.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other top BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, 24 MLAs, including three women, eight backward class leaders, two SCs, one ST, and one Muslim, also took oaths as cabinet ministers with the new chief minister.

The following are the MLAs who took the oath as cabinet ministers:

  1. Pawan Kalyan
  2. Nara Lokesh
  3. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
  4. Kollu Ravindra
  5. Nadendla Manohar
  6. Ponguru Narayana
  7. Anitha Vangalapudi
  8. Satya Kumar Yadav
  9. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
  10. Nasyam Mohammed Farook
  11. Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
  12. Payyavula Keshav
  13. Anagani Satya Prasad
  14. Kolusu Parthasarathy
  15. Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
  16. Gottipati Ravi Kumar
  17. Kandula Durgesj
  18. Gummadi Sandhya Rani
  19. BC Janardhan Reddy
  20. TG Bharath
  21. S. Savitha
  22. Vasamsetti Subhash
  23. Kondapalli Srinivas
  24. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

The Assam Tribune


