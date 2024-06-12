TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Guwahati, June 12: Following the win in the state assembly elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDS) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, along with his cabinet ministers, marking his fourth term in office.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other top BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, 24 MLAs, including three women, eight backward class leaders, two SCs, one ST, and one Muslim, also took oaths as cabinet ministers with the new chief minister.

The following are the MLAs who took the oath as cabinet ministers: