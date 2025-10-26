Tamil Nadu to launch India’s first free cancer vaccination for girls aged 1–14

Chennai, Oct 26: Tamil Nadu is set to achieve a national milestone by becoming the first state in India to launch a free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged 1 to 14, announced State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday.

Speaking at the 16th annual breast cancer awareness walkathon, titled 'Oru Nadai Oru Nambikkai' (One Step, One Hope), held at Island Grounds in Chennai, the Minister said the State government has allocated ₹38 crore for this landmark preventive healthcare initiative.

“The tender process has been completed. Once launched, Tamil Nadu will be the first state in the country to provide the cancer-preventive vaccine completely free of cost to girls aged one to fourteen,” Subramanian said, adding that the initiative would set a precedent for similar projects across India.

He also highlighted the growing importance of lifestyle and physical fitness in cancer prevention. “Scientific studies have shown that those who walk or run daily face a significantly lower risk of developing cancer. Regular exercise remains one of the most effective preventive measures,” he said.

Emphasising Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s commitment to public health and the environment, Subramanian noted that the CM had inspected the Adyar estuary for the second consecutive day as part of the state’s flood-preparedness measures. “I myself walked 13 kilometres this morning,” he added, reflecting the event’s theme of fitness and awareness.

The Minister further revealed that six districts in Tamil Nadu have been placed on alert following reports of a potential global resurgence of polio after two decades. Precautionary vaccination drives are already underway to maintain immunity and public safety.

“Through such sustained health initiatives, Tamil Nadu continues to lead India in ensuring every citizen’s right to a healthy life,” Subramanian remarked.

The awareness event attracted over 500 participants, including actress Sanchita Shetty, cancer survivors, students, and volunteers. Participants carried placards promoting early screening, fitness, and healthy living, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s growing reputation as a pioneer in preventive public health.

