Tamil Nadu: Over 25 people dead, several hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor

Guwahati, Jun 20: Over 25 people died and several were hospitalised after allegedly drinking illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district.

According to officials, the death toll is likely to increase.



The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin VIA ‘X’ wrote, “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist.”







