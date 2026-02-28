Tambaram Police step up ECR beach safety drive

Chennai, Feb 28: A disturbing surge in drowning incidents along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) has triggered heightened enforcement measures from the Tambaram City Police.

Over the past 14 months, 17 people have lost their lives in separate tragedies along the coastline, prompting authorities to intensify patrols and reinforce public safety warnings across vulnerable beach stretches.

Police records show that between January 2025 and February 2026, fatalities were reported from several locations including Kanathur, Kovalam, Muttukadu, Uthandi, Reddykuppam and Nainarkuppam.

Among these, Kovalam Beach emerged as a major hotspot, accounting for four deaths - three of them students and one a private sector employee - underscoring the risks faced by young visitors.

Other stretches have also witnessed repeated incidents. Two people each drowned at Blue Beach and Semmancheri Kuppam.

Nainarkuppam reported the deaths of two tourists from Maharashtra, while Uthandi recorded two separate drowning cases.

The latest tragedy unfolded on February 21 at Kanathur, where two tourists were dragged into the sea by strong waves amid rough conditions.

Officials said preliminary inquiries in most cases revealed that victims had entered the water without evaluating sea conditions or heeding warning signs.

Powerful undercurrents, sudden depth variations and turbulent wave patterns continue to pose hidden dangers along the ECR shoreline.

Authorities added that risky behaviour, including swimming in prohibited zones and ignoring red flags, has contributed significantly to the fatalities.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj reiterated that beachgoers must avoid visiting the coast during weather alerts, refrain from taking selfies near high-impact waves or rocky outcrops, and strictly stay away from the sea after consuming alcohol.

With summer approaching and visitor numbers expected to surge, the police have expanded coastal patrol coverage, installed additional warning boards and stepped up public announcements to deter unsafe activities.

Officials emphasised that beaches are not risk-free recreational zones and urged families, tourists and youth groups to remain alert and act responsibly to prevent further loss of life.

--IANS