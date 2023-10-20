Tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari-Wagah border

Guwahati, Oct 20: Tricolour at India’s tallest flagpole was raised atop by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday at Attari-Wagah border with Pakistan in Punjab.

Gadkari was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and senior Border Security Force officials at the event. Gadkari revealed that a surveillance system had been installed atop the flag to aid BSF troops in monitoring border activities.

After inaugurating the flag, Gadkari said, “It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic.”

Costing around Rs 3.5 crore, this flagpole replaces the 360-foot high one India had installed at the same location in March 2017.

Notably, the Indian flagpole situated in Attari is 18 feet taller than Pakistan’s flagpole, which is situated at Wagah.

The height of Indian and Pakistan flagpole is 418 feet and 400 feet respectively.

The Attari-Wagah international border is around 30 km from Amritsar and 22 km from Lahore in Pakistan.