Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas: Jairam Ramesh tells PM Modi

Guwahati, June 4: With the latest trends indicating that the BJP is falling below the majority mark, the Congress stated on Tuesday that this signifies a significant political and moral defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting he should resign and retreat to the Himalayas. As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections continues, the BJP is emerging as the single largest party but is not securing a majority on its own.

"He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing prime minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said on December 3, 2016, in Moradabad, the "outgoing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said - "What at the most can they do to me? What can they do? I am a faqir (poor man), I will just pick up my bag and leave".

"Do you remember this statement of yours, outgoing prime minister? The time has come. Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas," Ramesh said while taking a jibe at Modi.



