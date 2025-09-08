'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ to be launched by PM Modi on 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17, with an aim to enhance healthcare services for women and children across the nation, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Monday.

Under this initiative, 75,000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other healthcare centres in the country.

PM Modi will launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on his 75th birthday, which falls on September 17, from Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Health Minister JP Nadda announced, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on 17th September 2025. This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness."

This Abhiyan is scheduled to run from September 17 to October 2.

The Union Minister said that the health camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children. He said that this will support the Central government's "vision of inclusive healthcare."

"As part of the nationwide abhiyaan, 75,000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and other healthcare facilities," he said.

Nadda also mentioned that in addition to this, Poshan Maah will be observed at all Anganwadis to "promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being."

"Together, these measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country," he added.

He also called on the private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be "an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan."

"With 'India First' as our inspiration, let us strengthen our collective efforts for Viksit Bharat," the Union Minister added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the Bhoomi Pujan of PM Mitra Textile Park in MP's Badnawar. This textile park, developed on 2,158 acres, is the first such park to be completed in the country.

