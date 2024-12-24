'Swarnim Bharat' theme for R-day tableaux; 15 states & UTs to showcase theme

New Delhi, Dec. 24: The Ministry of Defence on Monday stated that the theme for showcasing tableaux at the upcoming Republic Day Parade is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.’ The ministry further added that 15 States and Union Territories have been selected for presenting them on the Kartavya Path on January 26

These states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Defence Ministry said.

Additionally, the defence ministry also stated that 11 ministries and departments of the Union government has been selected for the 2025 Republic Day celebrations.

"Every year states/UTs and Union government ministries/departments showcase their tableaux on Kartavya Path as part of Republic Day Celebration (RDC). For RDC-2025, the theme for tableaux has been decided as 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'," it said.

"All the states and UTs, irrespective of their selection, for Kartavya Path, are invited to display their tableaux during Bharat Parv in Red Fort (January 26-31)," it added.

Tableaux are one of the important components of Republic Day parade. Due to time allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of parade, "shortlisting of tableaux is done by the Expert Committee," the ministry said in a statement.

"While evaluating the tableaux, ideas presented by various states/UTs and ministries, key aspects like conceptual uniqueness and novelty, creative expression with a clear, communicable message, combining subtlety as well as directness, striking balance between 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in each tableau, exclusion of repetitive ideas, special attention to details like colours, forms, textures, flow, rhythm, proportions and balance, ensuring a well-composed aesthetic experience of grand scale were taken into consideration for selection," it said.

- With inputs from news agencies