Supreme Court to hear over 200 pleas against CAA

Guwahati, March 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will review petitions contesting the legality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the associated CAA rules announced on Monday 11, 2024. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lead a three-judge panel overseeing 237 petitions, along with various other interim applications.

Notable petitioners reportedly include the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), primarily based in Kerala, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All Assam Students Union (AASU), Assam Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Last week, the government issued rules for implementing the CAA, which allows individuals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who identify as Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian and entered India before December 31, 2024, to apply for Indian citizenship.

The CAA, enacted in 2019, sparked nationwide protests. Critics argue it fosters discrimination, while demonstrators in Assam contend it violates the Assam Accord's stance on undocumented immigrants.



