Supreme Court to hear arguments on CAA rules stay on April 9

Guwahati, March 19: The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments regarding the stay of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules,2024 for April 9, instructing the Centre to provide a response within three weeks to pleas seeking a halt to the implementation of these rules.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud set the date for further hearings after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested four weeks to file a reply to the 20 applications filed. These applications are seeking a suspension of the Rules until the Supreme Court concludes its proceedings on petitions contesting the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

During the proceedings, Mehta asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) does not strip any individual of citizenship rights. The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, presided over the hearing.