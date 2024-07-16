Supreme Court gets first judge from Manipur

Imphal, July 16: The Apex Court of India on Tuesday notified the appointment of justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as the judges of the Supreme Court, with the former being the first judge from Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the top court.

The top court in the country has now regained its full strength of 34 judges, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. On July 11, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointments of the two judges.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who is currently the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is the first judge from Manipur to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of the two justices as the Judges of the top court on X, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Supreme Court Judges," and posted an image of the appointment of the two judges.

Born on March 1, 1960, in Imphal, Manipur, Justice Kotiswar Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 1986 under the Bar Council of Delhi and later transferred to the roll of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh was designated as a senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court on March 31, 2008. He was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 7, 2012. Furthermore, he was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Manipur, with effect from March 23, 2013. Later, he was transferred to the Gauhati High Court on October 11, 2018.

Justice R. Mahadevan, born in Chennai, is an alumnus of Madras Law College. He has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court since May 2024. Justice R. Mahadevan was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2013.