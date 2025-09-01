Supreme Court dismisses PIL against nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol

New Delhi, September 1: The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20), which alleged that millions of motorists were being forced to use fuel not designed for their vehicles.

A bench compromising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran did not accept the arguments raised in the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra.

The petition sought directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure the availability of ethanol- free petrol at all fuel stations across the country.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed the plea, stating that the ethanol- blending programme benefits sugarcane farmers.

“I say it with some responsibility that the petitioner is just a name lender. A lobby is behind it. The government has considered everything,” the Attorney General submitted. The bench subsequently dismissed the petition.

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioner, argued that only EBP-20 is now available at petrol pumps without prior notice to consumers.

He submitted that while the fuel is suitable for vehicles designed for it, most vehicles currently on Indian roads are not compatible.

He further claimed that the use of EBP-20 results in reduced mileage and potential mechanical damage to non- complaint vehicles.

The PIL had sought mandatory labeling of ethanol content at all petrol pumps and dispensing units, along with measures to inform consumers about their vehicles ethanol compatibility at the time of refueling.

It also requested a nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss caused by EBP-20 in vehicles not designed for high ethanol blends.

The petition alleged that vehicles manufactured before 2023, and even some newer BS-VI models, are not compatible with 20% ethanol- blended fuel. It highlighted risks such as engine corrosion, decreased fuel efficiency, higher repair costs, and insurance claim rejections.

The plea also noted that, unlike India, countries such as the United States and members of the European Union still provide ethanol- free petrol, with pumps displaying ethanol content clearly for consumers.

PTI