Superheroes unleash divine power: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir reimagined in AI artistry

Guwahati, Jan 20: As the countdown to the Ram Mandir consecration continues, a content creator on Instagram offers a captivating glimpse into a world where superheroes and iconic characters stand united in the spirit of divinity and cultural celebration.

The Instagram handle, which goes by the name Sahixd, recently shared vivid images featuring superheroes like Superman, Ironman, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk and Deadpool.

Hulk, Batman, Spiderman and Deadpool were seen actively participating in the sacred ambiance of Ram Mandir. However, what adds an intriguing twist to the narrative is the inclusion of villains such as Thanos, The Joker, and Loki.

Sahixd’s artistic vision extends beyond the superhero universe, incorporating characters from Star Wars and even transforming Johnny Depp into the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

The blend of modern icons with ancient traditions has not only become a sensation on Instagram but has rapidly spread across various social media platforms.

The artistic fusion has sparked conversations online, with netizens expressing amazement at the unique and thought-provoking concept.







